Power supply disconnection: BJP attacks Maha govt over youth's suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:45 IST
The opposition BJP on Monday shouted slogans in the Legislative Council against the Maharashtra government over the alleged suicide of a youth from Pandharpur tehsil in Solapur.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar said the disconnection of power supply over unpaid bills by the state government resulted in a distressed Sooraj Jadhav committing suicide.

Darekar said Jadhav, who ended his life some days ago in his home, had cited this power supply disconnection as the cause of his distress while addressing a Facebook live session.

BJP MLC Sadabhau Khot said the state government must take this matter seriously so that incidents like the one involving Jadhav are avoided.

Amid the BJP's sloganeering, Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar adjourned proceedings for the day.

