Left Menu

Tunisian president appoints members of temporary supreme judicial council

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:13 IST
Tunisian president appoints members of temporary supreme judicial council
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisian president Kais Saied appointed on Monday members of a temporary supreme judicial council, a presidency statement said, after he last month dissolved the council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.

The dissolution sparked outrage at home and abroad and criticism that Saied sought to consolidate his power after he suspended parliament and seized executive control in July, a move his opponents described as a coup. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022