Left Menu

Raj docs will have to work where they are posted: Health Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:32 IST
Raj docs will have to work where they are posted: Health Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday told the state assembly that doctors in the state will have to work in places where they are posted.

He gave the information to the House while also cautioning doctors that if they do not join the duty at their places of posting, their salaries may be withheld or they may even lose their jobs.

The health minister made the remarks during the Question Hour while replying to various MLAs' queries on the issue of some hospitals having more doctors than its sanctioned strength and others struggling to have the requisite number of doctors to man them.

To ensure that the doctors join their duty at the places of their posting, the minister told the house that the government has “abolished the system of deputation” for doctors in the state.

By the system of deputation, the minister apparently referred to the system of an ad-hoc transfer or posting of an employee to a post other than his original posting for a temporary period. Admitting the lacunae of the posting policy of doctors, the minister said, “I have abolished the work arrangement or deputation after joining. There are some obstacles in this, we will remove them too.'' He said the doctors will have to work where they are posted now.

Admitting the imbalance in the sanctioned strength and the number of doctors working in various hospitals, Meena admitted that in many hospitals 70 doctors are working instead of 40 and in some places, 40 doctors are working instead of 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022