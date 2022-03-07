Raj docs will have to work where they are posted: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Monday told the state assembly that doctors in the state will have to work at places where they are posted.

He gave the information to the House while also cautioning doctors that if they do not join the duty at their places of posting, their salaries may be withheld or they may even lose their jobs.

The health minister made the remarks during the Question Hour while replying to various MLAs' queries on the issue of some hospitals having more doctors than its sanctioned strength and others struggling to have the requisite number of doctors to man them.

To ensure that the doctors join their duty at the places of their posting, the minister told the house that the government has abolished the “system of deputation” for doctors in the state.

The minister was referring to temporary transfers of employees to places other than their original postings. Admitting the lacunae of the posting policy of doctors, the minister said, “I have abolished the work arrangement or deputation after joining. There are some obstacles in this, we will remove them too.'' He said the doctors will have to work where they are posted now.

Admitting the imbalance in the sanctioned strength and the number of doctors working in various hospitals, Meena admitted that in many hospitals 70 doctors are working instead of 40 and in some places, 40 doctors are working instead of 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)