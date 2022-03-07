Left Menu

A day after Shivaji statue inauguration by PM, tile from canopy falls; NCP blames haste, PMC defends structure's quality

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter premises, a tile piece from the structures canopy fell down on Monday.While the NCP said it was a reminder of how the BJP was trying to push forward with inaugurations in a hurry for political gains, the PMCs building department said the tile piece of the the canopy, which is above the statue of the warrior-king, fell after it was hit by a steel structure when tents and curtains were being dismantled.The incident is unfortunate.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarter premises, a tile piece from the structure's canopy fell down on Monday.

While the NCP said it was a reminder of how the BJP was trying to push forward with inaugurations in a hurry for political gains, the PMC's building department said the tile piece of the the canopy, which is above the statue of the warrior-king, fell after it was hit by a steel structure when tents and curtains were being dismantled.

''The incident is unfortunate. The ruling BJP, just to gain political mileage, is rushing into inaugurations in a hurry. The structure was readied for inauguration within seven days while the curing period is 21 days,'' said Pune NCP president Prashant Jagtap.

PMC chief engineer Srinivas Kandul said the tile piece fell after it was hit by a steel structure during the dismantling of curtains and tents put up for the unveiling event.

''The structure is of the best quality. No substandard material was used during the construction of the structure. The certificate of structural stability has also been received from the consultant,'' he said.

