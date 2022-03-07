WB atmosphere has remained peaceful in recent years : Guv address

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's address, which was tabled in the Assembly on Monday amidst concerted protests by opposition BJP members alleging violence and false voting in the recent municipal poll and counter claims by the ruling TMC MLAs, stated that the atmosphere in the state has remained ''peaceful'' during the recent years.

The address on the inaugural day of the year's first session of the House, which was prepared by the elected dispensation as per norm, said that his government believes that peace is the supreme prerequisite of prosperity.

''During the recent years, the atmosphere in West Bengal has remained peaceful,'' the written speech, the first and last lines of which were read out by the governor amid the din in the Assembly, said.

It said that communal harmony has been maintained all over the state and certain vested interest groups are not comfortable with the path of peace and prosperity being pursued by the government.

The address claimed that the state has not received about Rs 90,000 crore, which is due from the Centre.

''These days the norms of cooperative federalism are constantly flouted and the respective jurisdictions of the state and central governments are purposefully blurred affecting Centre-State relations,'' it said.

The governor's address lauded the government's efforts to tackle COVID-19 pandemic in the state, commending the work of doctors, nurses, laboratory staff and other healthcare workers.

''Despite initial shortages of supply of vaccine, my government has been able to administer the first dose of vaccine to more than 95 per cent of the target people and second dose to more than 72 per cent of the target people,'' it said.

The administration of booster dose and first dose of vaccine to young people belonging to 15-18 years' age group is also progressing well, the address added. The governor has been at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government since he assumed office in July 2019. PTI AMR PNT KK KK KK

