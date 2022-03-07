Opp trying to give pol colour to domicile, OBC reservation, lang issues

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday said that the Opposition is trying to give a political colour to issues like domicile, OBC reservation and language while the government is working proactively to create large scale jobs for original inhabitants and tribals in the state.

Soren said this while replying to Opposition’s queries on the three issues, which have gained importance in the state during the Chief Minister Question Hour.

BJP legislator Biranchi Narayan sought to know the government stand on the definition of 'sthaniya' (locals) saying “The entire state is agitating over the issue. BJP brought a domicile policy with the cut-off date of 1985. But this (JMM-led) government declined it.

To this Soren shot back saying, ''The Opposition is trying to make backward classes reservation, dispute over local policy and language a political issue and give it a political colour. Right now the government is working to ensure how original inhabitants and tribals get employment on a large scale. The operation in this regard is on and its result will also come''.

BJP legislator Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta raised question on alleged exclusion of Hindi language in examinations conducted by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission for grade three and four jobs and sought to know if the government intended to include it in optional papers under the new employment policy.

Replying to it the chief minister said, “Hindi has not been excluded and is already included in Paper-1 of matriculation and intermediate level examinations. We have just ensured how locals could participate in such examinations.” To AJSU Party legislator Lambodar Mahto's question on increasing OBC quota in the state, the chief minister shot back saying “It is well known that whose government brought down the OBC quota from 27 per cent to 14 per cent in Jharkhand. But our government is sensitive. I can assure that we will soon take decision on it after studying the same (quota) of other states.” The OBC quota was reduced during the tenure of BJP-led Babulal Marandi government. AJSU was then a part of the government. To AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto's question on the government’s stand on a commission for displacement and rehabilitation, Soren said that displacement is a serious issue in Jharkhand and government is trying to find a solution to it.

“A commission on displacement and rehabilitation is being considered and we will soon take decision on it,” he added. Lambodhar Mahto said as per the recommendation of State Commission for Backward Classes, OBC reservation could be between 36 per cent and 50 per cent. In Jharkhand, OBC reservation is only 14 per cent. Earlier, the Opposition created ruckus in the Assembly during the question hour alleging police high-handedness and misbehavior with legislators.

The district administration had deployed a large police force in capital Ranchi in view of the Vidhan Sabha gherao called by AJSU Party during the day on issues of the domicile policy, 27 per cent OBC reservation and employment among others. The party's legislators alleged that their vehicles were stopped by the police at different points on the way to the state assembly and faced misbehavior by policemen.

Mahto, who was seen entering the House wearing a helmet, asked during question hour, “What is happening in the state? Can't the people demonstrate in support of their demands?” BJP legislator Amit Mandal said his vehicle was stopped four times by the police.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato asked him to give it in writing and action will be taken.

Replying to the opposition's queries over heavy security, Parliamentary Affairs minister Alamgir Alam said there was information in the media that the Assembly will be gheraoed on March 7. ''In a bid to maintain law and order and that common people do not face any problem, the arrangement was made by the administration.” The AJSU chief later told reporters, “I wore the helmet because I felt insecure after I heard people were not being allowed for morning walks as Section 144 Cr PC has been clamped in parks. There is a huge deployment of forces across the state, I do not know why”. AJSU workers congregated at Ranchi’s Daladali Chowk under Nagri police station after being denied permission to march towards the state assembly.

The party chief said, “We will intensify our agitation from panchayat, block and village. The agitation will stop when the government fulfills our demand of 1932-Khatiyan, employment, OBC reservation and Sarna code.” PTI SAN NAM KK KK KK

