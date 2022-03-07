Britain pledges further 175 million pounds to help Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government was pledging another 175 million pounds ($230.28 million) in aid for Ukraine to help it deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.

The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to about 400 million pounds, he said.

"I am announcing a further 175 million pounds of UK aid to Ukraine, $100 million of which will be provided directly to the Ukrainian government," Johnson said at a press conference. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds)

