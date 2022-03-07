Left Menu

Britain pledges further 175 million pounds to help Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:42 IST
Britain pledges further 175 million pounds to help Ukraine
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government was pledging another 175 million pounds ($230.28 million) in aid for Ukraine to help it deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.

The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to about 400 million pounds, he said.

"I am announcing a further 175 million pounds of UK aid to Ukraine, $100 million of which will be provided directly to the Ukrainian government," Johnson said at a press conference. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022