Britain pledges further 175 million pounds to help Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:42 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday his government was pledging another 175 million pounds ($230.28 million) in aid for Ukraine to help it deal with a growing humanitarian crisis.
The extra funding brings British support for Ukraine to about 400 million pounds, he said.
"I am announcing a further 175 million pounds of UK aid to Ukraine, $100 million of which will be provided directly to the Ukrainian government," Johnson said at a press conference. ($1 = 0.7599 pounds)
