Canada will impose sanctions on 10 individuals close to Russia's Putin, says Trudeau

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 20:44 IST
Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals close to the Russian leadership over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

"Today Canada is announcing new sanctions on 10 individuals complicit in this unjustified invasion, this includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership. The names of these individuals come from a list compiled by jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny," Trudeau told a news conference in London.

