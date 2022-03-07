Left Menu

Priyanka discusses post-poll scenario with Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 21:03 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Jaipur on Monday to discuss the post-poll scenario with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, ahead of the Assembly poll results in five states on March 10.

The Congress general secretary, who was accompanied by party leader Rajeev Shukla, was received by Gehlot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and others at the airport here.

Asked about speculation that the party might shift some of its leaders who would emerge victorious in the five state Assembly polls to Jaipur to prevent them from being ''poached'', Gandhi sought to downplay it, saying it is a matter of the future.

During her brief interaction with reporters at the airport, she said people must have thought about whom to vote before exercising their franchise.

''The public will make the right decision,'' the Congress leader said.

On a question about post-poll alliances, she said everything will depend on the circumstances.

Congress sources said Gandhi will discuss the post-poll scenario in the five states with Gehlot, a veteran party leader.

Later in the day, the Congress general secretary attended a programme organised by an NGO at a hotel.

Sources said select entrepreneurs attended the event in which Gehlot was also present.

After the event, Gandhi went to the chief minister's residence for dinner.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa Assembly polls are scheduled to be announced on March 10.

