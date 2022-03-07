3 BJP MLAs suspended from Budget session of Telangana Assembly

Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced the suspension of three BJP MLAs namely Raja Singh, Raghunandan Rao and Eatala Rajender for the rest of the Budget session. The three suspended MLAs were allegedly objecting to the proceedings in the House.

Before the budget session, the three MLAs offered tributes to those who lost their lives for the nation at Gun Park and then staged a protest outside the assembly wearing black scarfs. After this move by the speaker, the Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar told ANI, "I immediately demand lifting the suspension imposed on three BJP MLAs. The ruling TRS has acted strategically and suspended BJP MLAs as preplanned. Is the suspension of BJP MLAs within two minutes of the start of the assembly is a conspiracy by TRS?"

Congress MLAs in the Telangana Assembly also staged a walkout during the Budget session. Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao today presented the state budget for 2022-2023 with a proposed total expenditure of Rs 2.56 lakh crore. (ANI)

