Raj leader of oppn Kataria accuses minister of promoting religious conversion through his order

Rajasthan assembly’s Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday alleged that the govt has paved the way for religious conversion of members of three OBC communities through an order, facilitating them to secure “minority certificates”.

Kataria accused Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad of promoting conversion through his recent order asking Ajmer district collector to remove difficulties for Other Backward Class people of Chita, Mehraj and Kathat communities in getting minority certificates.

The leader of the opposition made the allegation in the state assembly during Zero Hour, drawing the attention of the House to an order signed by the minister recently.

Kataria claimed the minister’s order would facilitate these OBC members to put their children in hostels for minority communities where they would undergo religious conversion.

The minister, however, refuted Kataria’s allegation asserting that his order is not aimed at promoting religious conversion but simply to facilitate people belonging to minority communities, including Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis to be benefitted from schemes meant for them.

Dubbing Kataria’s allegations as baseless, Shale Mohammad said the order was issued in 2019 to remove problems faced by various communities in getting minority certificates. Kataria earlier told the assembly that the central government had issued a gazette notification in 1955, enlisting the names of communities falling under the minority community. And the state government had been issuing different orders, including one in 2019, to remove various difficulties faced by those communities in securing certificates for themselves belonging to minority communities.

But, Kataria alleged, the minister's order, issued recently, would allow the OBC people of the Mehraj, Chita, Kathat communities in Ajmer, Pali, Bhilwara and Rajsamand districts to be certified as minority community members on the strength of self-declaration.

He also accused the minister of issuing the order on the representation by an individual who, he said, has been creating a situation of conflict in the area.

The minister, however, refuted the allegations saying he had issued the order on the representation by Jain Samaj members.

The minister also said the government would take stringent action against any person found making bogus certificates or securing them on false grounds.

