TDP stages walkout during Governor's address on first day of Andhra Assembly Budget session

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs staged a walkout during Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address to the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget Session of the State Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:10 IST
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs staged a walkout during Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan's address to the joint session of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget Session of the State Assembly in Amaravati on Monday. TDP legislators alleged that the Governor failed to safeguard the constitutional institutions.

This was the Governor's first offline address since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the earlier two occasions, Governor addressed the joint session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, due to the pandemic situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

