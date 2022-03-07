Exit polls predict BJP would be largest party in Manipur

Left Menu

The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark. Republic-P-MARQ survey predicted BJP and its allies getting 27-31 seats in the 60-member assembly. It said Congress and allies would win 11-17 seats, National People's Party alliance 6-10 seats and Naga People's Front alliance 2-6 seats.

According to India News-Jan Ki Baat's predictions, BJP would emerge as the single-largest party falling short of the halfway mark with 23-28 seats. Congress is predicted to win 10-14 seats, NPP 7-8 seats, NPF 5-8 seats, JDU 5-7 seats and independents 2-3 seats. According to the ABP News-CVoter, BJP is likely to get 23-27 seats, Congress 12-16 seats, NPP 10-14 seats and NPF 3-7 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted BJP getting 33-43 seats, Congress 4-8 seats, NPP 4-8 seats and others 6-15 seats. Manipur went to the polls on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

