Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to address UK parliament on Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address British lawmakers at 1700 GMT on Tuesday via video link in his first address to the UK parliament, the Speaker of the House of Commons' office said on Monday.

"Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House," Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said in a statement.

