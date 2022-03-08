Biden to sign executive order on cryptocurrencies this week -Bloomberg News
U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order this week on cryptocurrencies, outlining his administration's view of digital assets and directing further study of economic, regulatory and national security issues, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter, without citing a source.
The White House said last year it was considering a wide ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market to combat the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime.
