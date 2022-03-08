U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Republicans in electoral map disputes

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed North Carolina and Pennsylvania to use electoral maps approved by state courts to replace ones deemed to have given Republicans unfair advantages, improving Democratic chances of retaining control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. The justices denied Republican requests to put on hold lower court rulings that adopted court-drawn boundaries for North Carolina's 14 House districts and Pennsylvania's 17 House districts to replace electoral maps devised by Republican-controlled legislatures in the two states.

Republicans are seeking to regain control of the House, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats, in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Party primaries in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are set for May 17. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the action concerning North Carolina.

The North Carolina and Pennsylvania disputes are among the numerous court battles nationwide over the composition of electoral districts, which are redrawn each decade to reflect population changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020. In most states, such redistricting is done by the party in power, which can lead to map manipulation for partisan gain. In a major 2019 ruling, the Supreme Court barred federal judges from curbing the practice, known as partisan gerrymandering.

Democratic voters and an environmental group sued after North Carolina's legislature approved an electoral map in November, with the plaintiffs objecting to how the various House districts were configured. The North Carolina Supreme Court struck down the map on Feb. 4, concluding that it was intentionally biased against Democrats, diluting their "fundamental right to equal voting power" in violation of the state constitution's free elections and freedom of assembly provisions, among others.

A lower state court on Feb. 23 rejected a redrawn map submitted by the Republican-controlled legislature and adopted a new map drawn by a bipartisan group of experts. North Carolina's voters are closely divided between the two parties. According to some redistricting analysts, the court-approved map includes seven districts likely to favor Republicans, six likely to favor Democrats and one competitive seat. In Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a congressional map approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature, saying the configuration of the House districts gave an unfair advantage to Republicans.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, acting on a lawsuit filed by Democratic voters on Feb. 23, subsequently approved a new map that eliminated one Republican-leaning district approved by the legislature and, Republicans have argued, created a statewide map that is advantageous to Democrats. The cases sought to advance a once-marginal legal theory that, if accepted, would vastly increase the power of politicians over elections.

In particular in the North Carolina case, Republican lawmakers there, including state House Speaker Timothy Moore, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to find that under the theory the U.S. Constitution gives legislatures, not state courts or other entities, authority over election rules including redistricting. "The North Carolina courts have usurped (the legislature's)constitutional authority," the Republicans said in a court filing.

In the dissent, Alito said the court should have blocked the court-drawn map. "This case presents an exceptionally important and recurring question of constitutional law, namely, the extent of a state court's authority to reject rules adopted by a state legislature for use in conducting federal elections," Alito said.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh indicated he was sympathetic to the views expressed by the dissenters but said it was too close to the election to block the maps now. But Kavanaugh said the court should take up the underlying legal issue in due course. Kavanaugh's opinion along with Alito's makes it clear that the court has enough votes to take up the independent state legislature doctrine question and could issue a ruling that potentially limits state court authority to review federal election rules set by state legislatures ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

It remains unclear if a majority of the justices would embrace such a ruling.

