Tunisian interior ministry lifts house arrest order against Ennahda party's senior official -state news agency

Tunisia's Interior Ministry lifted a house arrest order against a senior Islamist Ennahda party official, Noureddine Bhairi, the state news agency reported late on Monday.

Bhairi, who was detained in December, was the party’s first senior official to be detained since President Kais Saied dismissed Parliament and seized governing powers in July in a move that Ennahda and some other parties have called a coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)