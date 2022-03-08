Left Menu

Tunisia's Ennahda party says its senior official Bhairi released from house arrest

Since Saied's July intervention, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or subjected to legal prosecution, often involving cases of corruption or defamation. Rights groups have criticised some of those arrests and the use of military courts to hear such cases.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 06:02 IST
Tunisia's Ennahda party says its senior official Bhairi released from house arrest

Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party said on Facebook that its senior official, Noureddine Bhairi, was freed from house arrest early on Tuesday.

The Tunisian Interior Ministry had lifted the house arrest order against Bhairi, the state news agency (TAP) reported late on Monday. Bhairi was placed under house arrest due to illegal submission of passports and nationality documents and a serious suspicion of terrorism, according to the interior minister.

Bhairi, who was detained in December, was the party’s first senior official to be detained since President Kais Saied dismissed Parliament and seized governing powers in July in a move that Ennahda and some other parties have called a coup. Since Saied's July intervention, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or subjected to legal prosecution, often involving cases of corruption or defamation.

Rights groups have criticised some of those arrests and the use of military courts to hear such cases. However, there has been no widespread campaign of arrests of critics of Saied or other dissidents and the state news agency has continued to report news that is unfavourable to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022