Govt will keep focusing on women empowerment with emphasis on dignity, opportunity: PM Modi
These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times, he tweeted. Modi will also address a programme in Gujarats Kutch this evening to highlight the contributions of women saints to the society.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian women's achievements on International Women's Day on Tuesday, and said his government will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.
''On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields... From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times,'' he tweeted. Modi will also address a programme in Gujarat's Kutch this evening to highlight the contributions of women saints to the society.
