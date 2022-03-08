Left Menu

All women staff, security detail for MP Chief Minister to mark International Women's Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday had an all-women team assigned as his staff, including those in charge of his security detail, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday had an all-women team assigned as his staff, including those in charge of his security detail, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day. This move was made with regards to symbolising women's participation and inclusiveness on the occasion of International Women's day on Tuesday.

Security Incharge, ACP Bittu Sharma was seen coordinating the overall safety of the Chief Minister. "The chief minister has assigned all-women staff for today, including the drivers, security personnel and so on. The all-women security will be here for the whole day," the police official said. "All of us are really proud as being deployed as the security staff for our Chief Minister. The move indeed boosts the confidence in all of us" ACP Sharma said.

This is the second consecutive year that Madhya Pradesh's chief minister had assigned an all-women security staff for himself. (ANI)

