International Women's Day: Congress MLA rides horse to Jharkhand Assembly

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Congress MLA Amba Prasad on Tuesday reached the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi riding a horse to send the message of women empowerment, and she said that riding a horse is a symbol of strength and courage as exhibited by Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 08-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 13:56 IST
Congress MLA Amba Prasad rides horse (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"There is Durga and Jhansi ki Rani in every woman. She should face every challenge with strength. Parents must educate their daughters as women are doing well in every field," she told ANI. Taking a jibe at the Central government over the issue of fuel prices, Congress MLA said "now that the election in Uttar Pradesh is over, they will again increase the prices of petrol and diesel. I have my safari (ride) ready."

Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day commemorates women, who despite various challenges posed by society have proven their mettle in every sphere across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

