Left Menu

Central agencies have become 'publicity machinery' of BJP: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the Central agencies have become the "publicity machinery" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the state will now bow down.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:07 IST
Central agencies have become 'publicity machinery' of BJP: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the Central agencies have become the "publicity machinery" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the state will now bow down. His remarks came after the Income Tax department carried out searches at the premises of Shiv Sena corporator and Standing Committee chairperson of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Yashwant Jadhav.

Enforcement Directorate had also carried out searches at the residence of Sujit Patkar, who is a partner in a firm of Raut's daughters, Purvashi and Vidhita, in a Rs 1034 crore land scam case last month. "The Central agencies have been misused in the past too. It happened in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and now it's happening in Maharashtra. The Central agencies have in a way become publicity machinery of the BJP. Maharashtra will not bow down," Thackeray told media persons.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also alleged that the BJP-led Centre is troubling party leaders using the central agencies. "The Central agencies are troubling our party leaders. Pressure is being created on our leaders using these agencies. Some of the BJP leaders are saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall on March 10. All these rumours started after I wrote to (Vice President) M Venkaiah Naidu," Raut said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022