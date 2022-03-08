International Women's Day: Priyanka leads march in Lucknow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday led a march here on International Women's Day, a day after voting for the seventh and final phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election concluded. The march was taken out from 1090 crossing to Veerangana Uda Devi (Sikanderbagh) crossing. The Congress has come out with the slogan 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun (I am a girl, I can fight) and given 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the assembly polls. The march was named after this slogan.

Carrying pink balloons and flags with ''Ladki Hun Lad Sakti hun'' written on them, thousands of people, including women from across the state, gathered for the march.

Besides the 159 women candidates fielded by the party in the assembly polls, women MLAs as well as MPs and leading women from different walks of life were invited for the march.

All India Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza said 'Ladki Hun Lad sakti Hun' was not a mere slogan but an attempt to ensure women's empowerment.

