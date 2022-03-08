Congress going to form Govt in Uttarakhand by winning about 45 seats, says Ganesh Godiyal

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ganesh Godiyal on Tuesday said that he is sure that the party is going to form the government in the state by winning about 45 seats. "We are completely excited. Some channels are showing Congress ahead while others are showing the BJP in lead. But I am completely sure that Congress is going to form the government in Uttarakhand with the blessings of the people," Godiyal told ANI.

"I want to say that Congress will form the government by winning approximately 43 to 45 seats," he added. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

