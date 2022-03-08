Left Menu

PM Modi salutes Nari Shakti on International Women's Day

Replying to a tweet of the Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, the Prime Minister said in a tweet:

Updated: 08-03-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:54 IST
"At 6 PM this evening, I will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contributions of women saints to our society.  Image Credit: Twitter(@BJP4India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has saluted the Nari Shakti on International Women's Day.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said;

"On Women's Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity."

"From financial inclusion to social security, quality healthcare to housing, education to entrepreneurship, many efforts have been made to put our Nari Shakti at the forefront of India's development journey. These efforts will continue with even greater vigour in the coming times."

"At 6 PM this evening, I will address a programme being held in Kutch which highlights the contributions of women saints to our society.

The focus will be on different aspects of culture, the various welfare measures of the Centre and more. https://t.co/ImLHzdJpEQ"

(With Inputs from PIB)

