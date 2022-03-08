33 pc govt jobs in Tripura to be reserved for women: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women.
Addressing a rally here to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government in the northeastern state, he said that Biplab Deb's administration has put a full stop to political violence.
Shah claimed that farmers' earnings have doubled under the present government, and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.3 lakh.
''Agartala has been connected with the rest of the country through rail. A total of 542 km of national highways have been built,'' he said.
The Union home minister said that there has been a 30 per cent dip in heinous crimes in Tripura, and the conviction rate has increased to 53 per cent from 5 per cent.
Shah said that the ruling dispensation will fulfill all promises made in the previous manifesto, and he will return to Tripura to seek votes. The northeastern state will go to assembly polls early next year.
