Goa CM meets Modi ahead of poll results

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday, a day after exit polls predicted a hung assembly in the state.

Sawant exuded confidence of winning the assembly elections and forming the next government in the state with the help of regional parties.

Assembly elections were held in Goa on February 14 and the counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.

Goa had witnessed a multi-cornered contest with the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena-NCP joining the fray along with key contestants the BJP and Congress.

The 2022 assembly elections were the first to be held after the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the tallest BJP leader in the state, who served four terms as chief minister.

In the 2017 elections, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party winning 17 seats, but BJP had pipped them to power after roping in the support of regional parties.

In the 2022 elections, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party had joined hands with the Trinamool Congress, while the Goa Forward Party had a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

The NCP and Shiv Sena were hoping for an alliance with the Congress, but entered the fray together after the grand old party gave them a cold shoulder.

