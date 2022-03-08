Left Menu

Goa Assembly Polls: Licensed premises for liquor sale in state to remain closed on March 10, counting day

All licensed premises for the sale of liquor will remain closed on March 10, in view of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly polls in Goa, according to an order issued by the district magistrate.

ANI | North Goa (Goa) | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:06 IST
Goa Assembly Polls: Licensed premises for liquor sale in state to remain closed on March 10, counting day
Representative Image (ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All licensed premises for the sale of liquor will remain closed on March 10, in view of the counting of votes for the recently held Assembly polls in Goa, according to an order issued by the district magistrate. "All the licensed premises for the sale of liquor shall remain closed from 00.00 hrs. Of March 10, till the end of counting of votes polled for General Assembly Election 2022," according to the order issued by the District Magistrate, North Goa.

As per the DM's notification, restaurants and bars would be allowed to serve food and non-alcoholic drinks. "The licensed premises having a license for Bar and Restaurant are allowed to keep the Restaurant open for serving food only and the Bar counter shall be closed and no liquor shall be allowed to be served on the above mentioned days and time," the notification read. Bars and restaurants have been instructed to display a board on the premises stating that 'No Liquor will be served 'on the said days and time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022