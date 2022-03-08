Left Menu

UN rights boss decries clampdown, arrests of anti-war protesters in Russia

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:13 IST
UN rights boss decries clampdown, arrests of anti-war protesters in Russia
Michelle Bachelet Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The ability to criticize public policy in Russia, particularly its invasion of Ukraine, is narrowing, with some 12,700 people unlawfully detained in anti-war protests, the top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.

"I remain concerned about the use of repressive legislation that impedes the exercise of civil and political rights and criminalizing non-violent behavior," Bachelet told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, speaking by video message.

She said that 'vague and overly broad definitions of extremism and incitement to hatred in Russia had led to legal interpretations that were not in line with its human rights obligations. "Further legislation criminalizing circumstances of 'discrediting' the armed forces continues down this concerning path," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022