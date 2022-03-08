2,145 FIRs lodged for poll code violations during UP elections

A total of 2,145 FIRs were lodged for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the state's chief electoral officer said.

He said Rs 103.56 crore cash, 17,640 kg drugs worth Rs 48.47 crore and over 22.94 litres of liquor worth Rs 62.13 crore were seized since the poll code came into effect on January 8.

''Preventive action was taken against 32.99 lakh people across the state under provisions of the CrPC, while 2,145 FIRs were registered under various sections for violation of the model code of conduct, of which 49 were lodged under different sections on March 7,'' Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said after the seventh and final phase of the polls on Monday.

The model code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for the political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during the polls concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

''In compliance with the model code of conduct, a total of 1.38 crore publicity materials have been removed from public and private places so far,'' the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

These include wall writings, banners and pamphlets, he said.

''So far, 8.96 lakh licensed arms have been deposited, 2,080 licences cancelled, while 631 licences have been confiscated,'' Shukla added.

Apart from this, 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police till March 7, the officer said.

In addition to that, 429 kg of precious metals worth about Rs 40.71 crore was also seized by the police and the Income Tax department.

Elections to the 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)