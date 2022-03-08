BJP will make history in UP : Radha Mohan Singh

BJP is all set to make history in Uttar Pradesh by returning to power after completing a full five-year term, party national vice-president and in-charge of the state Radha Mohan Singh asserted on Tuesday.

The former union minister was interacting with journalists in his Lok Sabha constituency here after the last phase of poll in Uttar Pradesh, where according to most exit polls BJP is set for a victory.

“Yogi Adityanath may well be on his way to become the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to enjoy a second consecutive term. The BJP will also buck the trend of no party returning to power in UP after remaining in power for five years”, an ebullient Singh said.

Notably in the most populous state of the country, stability has eluded those occupying the highest seat of power. Besides Yogi only his predecessors Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Mayawati (BSP) have been able to complete their tenures as chief minister.

Besides, no party which has been ruling the state at the time of election has been able to return to power since the then invincible Congress lost power in 1967.

Singh, however, ducked a query as to whether the foray of AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had helped or hurt BJP’s prospects in UP.

The AIMIM has fielded about 100 candidates in the election to the 403-strong assembly, leading to allegations that Owaisi’s party was a “B team” of the BJP and is out to help the saffron party by cutting into Muslim votes and facilitating polarization along communal lines.

