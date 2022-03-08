AP Legislature pays homage to deceased minister

The Andhra Pradesh Legislature on Tuesday paid homage to Mekapati Goutham Reddy who, while serving as state Industries and IT Minister, died of cardiac arrest on February 21.ROH ROH Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the condolence motion in the Assembly.ROH ROH Jagan recalled that he and Goutham were childhood friends and the latter had been a valuable colleague for him.ROH ROH “He held six portfolios in my Cabinet and rendered significant service. He always strove to attract investments into the state and create employment. Because of Goutham’s efforts, several major industrial houses that hitherto did not have a presence in AP, have now come forward to set shop here,” the Chief Minister said.ROH ROH “I lost a valuable friend and an able MLA. It is a deep loss for me, the YSR Congress party and also the state,” he said.ROH ROH The Chief Minister announced the upcoming Sangam Barrage in SPS Nellore district would be named as ‘Mekapati Goutham Sangam Barrage’. “Works will be completed in six weeks and we will inaugurate it with the new name,” he added.ROH ROH Speaker T Seetaram, several ministers, senior legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and others also paid tributes to their departed colleague.ROH ROH The House was then adjourned for the day.ROH ROH Goutham was elected to the Assembly twice in 2014 and 2019 from Atmakuru Assembly constituency in SPS Nellore district. He was the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.ROH PTI DBVROH ROH ROH

