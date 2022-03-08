Greek PM to meet Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey on March 13

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on March 13, the Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Greece and Turkey, NATO allies, disagree on a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus.

