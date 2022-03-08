Greek PM to meet Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey on March 13
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:16 IST
- Country:
- Greece
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on March 13, the Greek government spokesman said on Tuesday.
The two leaders are expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Greece and Turkey, NATO allies, disagree on a range of issues from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solving N.Irish Brexit row would help focus on Ukraine, UK says
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder
Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit- French presidency
Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces - RIA
WRAPUP 10-Biden agrees in principle to Ukraine summit with Putin