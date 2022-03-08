Reallocation in WB ministry

Firhad Hakim, who is the state transport minister, has been retained as the housing and urban development and municipal affairs and Chandrima Bhattacharya has been made the minister of state for the finance department with independent charge in the latest reallocation of ministries by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on Tuesday. Hakim had headed the housing and urban development and municipal department for around 10 years since the Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal in 2011. Bhattacharya has been in-charge of the urban development department and was also minister of state for finance since Mamata Banerjee government took oath last May for the third time in the state.

Hakim thanked Banerjee for reinstating him as urban and municipal affairs minister and promised to carry out his duties diligently. ''When Sovan (Chatterjee) left (the party) my leader (Mamata Banerjee) made me the city mayor and I carried out my duties. I am a trusted member of TMC. I will try my best and carry out my duties. I thank my leader for having faith in me,'' Hakim told PTI when contacted. Bhattacharya described her elevation as minister with independent charge as the ''best gift'' to women of the state on Women's Day from the chief minister.

''I am a trusted soldier of Mamata Banerjee and will carry out the responsibilities entrusted to me till my last breath,'' she said. Bhattacharya remained in-charge of health and family welfare as well as department of land and land reforms and refugee relief and rehabilitation. She is also looking after the department of planning and statistics and also after department of programme monitoring. The list was sent to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his approval on Monday, which was granted. He tweeted the notification this morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)