Majuli byelection recorded 71.76 per cent polling: Assam CEO

The byelection to the Majuli (ST) Assembly constituency in Assam recorded a final polling percentage of 71.76, state Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade said on Tuesday.

Polling to the constituency was held on Monday and the polling process continued till late with the final polling percentage recorded at 71.76 on completion of the entire process.

Khade said that all the polled EVMs from the 203 polling stations have been secured in the strong room under tight security while additional security measures have been taken to avoid any unforeseen situation.

The constituency had a total electorate of 1,33,227 out of which 95,600 exercised their franchise, including 47,316 female and 48, 284 male respectively.

The candidates whose fates were locked in the ballot boxes are the ruling BJP candidate Bhuban Gam, the opposition's joint nominee Chittaranjan Basumatary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Bhaity Richong of the SUCI(C).

The election to the constituency was necessitated following the resignation of Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal who was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27 The former Chief Minister was elected to the state legislative assembly from the Majuli constituency for two consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

