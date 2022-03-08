Left Menu

MP Assembly adjourned after paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar, other departed leaders

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after paying tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and other leaders who recently died. Speaker Gautam later adjourned the House for the day.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after paying tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and other leaders who recently died. Earlier, the House also extended greetings on the occasion of the International Women's Day. A woman marshal escorted Speaker Girish Gautam to the House. The Speaker also met women staffers of the state Assembly.

While paying tributes to Mangeshkar, Leader of the Opposition Kamal Nath said he had met the melody queen for the first time about 30 years back. Nath said he had requested Mangeshkar to organise a programme in Chhindwara (his constituency), but she was not aware of the location.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said it was a coincidence that the House was paying tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on the Women's Day. The Madhya Pradesh government had instituted an award in 1984-85 in the name of Mangeshkar, who was born in Indore, Mishra noted. The House also paid respects to former MLAs Laxminarayan Gupta, Ramesh Valryarni and former MP Tilak Raj Singh, who recently died. Speaker Gautam later adjourned the House for the day.

