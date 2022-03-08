Lord Krishan came to my dream, said Yogi Adityanath will form govt in UP: BJP MP

After exit polls hinted at the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party to power in Uttar Pradesh, Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Tuesday predictions are true and said that Lord Krishna came to his dream and told him that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will form government in the state. Yadav had earlier claimed that Lord Krishna told him that Adityanath should contest from the Mathura Assembly seat. However, Adityanath was in the fray from Gorakhpur (urban) seat.

"The exit polls are not random. I had said before the election that Yogi ji should contest elections from Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. Last night, Lord Krishna came to my dream again and he (Lord Krishna) said that only Yogi can do his work and Yogi is his devotee who has lots of respect for him. Lord Krishna also said that Yogi's government will be formed and he will complete his work. No one can deny or challenge the wish of Lord Krishna," the Member of Parliament said. Yadav then slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders in alliance with his party, and said, "As far as they are concerned, the truth is that they have accepted defeat and the kind of terminology they are using, it seems as if they have lost any hope of winning the election."

Earlier on January 3, Harnath Singh Yadav had written to the party chief JP Nadda stating that he was inspired to write the letter by Lord Krishna himself, and had requested Nadda to consider fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura in the UP assembly elections. Ahead of the counting day on March 10, various exit polls predictions say that the BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

