Mumbai Police probing extortion charges against 4 ED officers: Sena MP Raut
- Country:
- India
Alleging that Enforcement Directorate officers were acting as an ''ATM'' for the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Mumbai Police were probing extortion charges against four officers of the central agency and some of them will go to jail.
Addressing a news conference here, Raut said whenever there has been an Enforcement Directorate raid on any company, it has transferred money to firms belonging to one Jitendra Navlani.
"The ED and some of its officials have become an ATM (automated teller machine) for the BJP," Raut said, maintaining he has shared details of the same with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
"The Mumbai Police were probing extortion and corruption charges against four ED officials. The Mumbai Police are capable of that. And mark my words....some ED officials will go to jail," the Rajya Sabha MP claimed.
Raut, however, did not reveal the names or designations of these ED officials.
His remarks came on a day when some Shiv Sena office-bearers, including a leader considered close to Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, were raided by the Income Tax Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP hurling such allegations at Opposition as it is losing UP: Raut on accusation against Akhilesh for involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts
KCR has ability to lead taking all together: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut working on agenda of Pawar to oust Thackeray from CM's post claims Maha BJP chief
Sanjay Raut working on Sharad Pawar's agenda, wants to replace Uddhav Thackeray as CM: Maharashtra BJP chief
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut pay tributes to MP Mohan Delkar