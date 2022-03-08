NATO says Russia's war must not escalate beyond Ukraine
- Country:
- India
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread.
"We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he added.
Speaking alongside Latvia's President Egils Levits, Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Russia
- Latvia
- Moscow
- Egils Levits
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
ALSO READ
US claims Russia has ordered final preparations for invasion
Russian-backed Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by Kyiv forces -RIA
US preparing sanctions that would target Russian banks: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 23-24: Reports
Biden accepts 'in principle' meeting with Putin if Russia does not invade Ukraine: White House