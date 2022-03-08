Left Menu

NATO says Russia's war must not escalate beyond Ukraine

Reuters | Riga | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:35 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday there were credible reports that Russia was targeting civilians in Ukraine and urged Moscow to end the conflict, also vowing not to let it spread.

"We have a responsibility to ensure the conflict does not escalate and spread beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "We will protect and defend every inch of all allied territory," he added.

Speaking alongside Latvia's President Egils Levits, Stoltenberg said Russia's invasion was causing horrific suffering and that the humanitarian impact was devastating.

