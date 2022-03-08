Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Assembly: BJP stages walkout over delay in regularisation of contractual, daily wage staff of govt depts

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:51 IST
  India
  • India

The Opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a walkout in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly after accusing the state government of failing to fulfill its election promise of regularising contractual and daily wage employees in government departments.

Raising the issue in the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik sought to know how many people were employed in various categories in the state government departments from January 1, 2019 till January 31 this year. The state government had claimed in its (written) reply that 20,291 people were given government jobs, whereas Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in his (recent) public speech had claimed that five lakh people were provided jobs, he claimed.

This shows that the state government's schemes were only limited to advertisements and paper, the BJP leader alleged. Kaushik further asked about the status of regularisation of non-regular, contractual and daily wage workers (in government departments) that the Congress had promised in its 2018 Jan-Ghoshna Patra (manifesto).

A large number of such employees have been protesting across the state particularly in capital Raipur, he claimed, asking the government when their demand for regularisation will be fulfilled.

The chief minister in his reply had informed that employment does not mean only government jobs.

The state government had formed a committee for regularisation of non-regular employees and the Supreme Court's order is also being examined regarding the regularisation of temporary employees, he said. The government has also sought the opinion of the state's Advocate General (AG), law department and other departments in this regard. The details of such employees from 33 departments have been received so far, while information from some other departments was awaited, Baghel said in the reply.

The chief minister assured that his government is committed to fulfill its poll promises and temporary employees will be regularised as per recommendations of the committee.

Kaushik further claimed that the committee, which was formed by the state government for the purpose, held its first meeting in January 2020, but no further action has been taken in this regard over two years after that.

Dissatisfied with the government's reply, BJP MLAs walked out of the House.

