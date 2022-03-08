Exit polls way to create mental pressure: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday said exit polls are a point of view he does not agree with and claimed that it is a way of creating mental pressure.

The RLD chief, whose party contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in a tie-up with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), also wondered from where those involved in exit polls got their data from.

His remarks came a day after Yadav dismissed the pre-poll surveys that showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had an edge over its rivals in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh election.

''Until the EVMs are opened, no one can know the results. There is a process for exit polls. No exit poll person was seen at the polling booths, I do not know from where they got the data. This is a point of view and I do not agree with it. It is a way of creating mental pressure,'' Chaudhary said in a brief statement shared by his party.

Earlier in the day, the RLD chief took a veiled potshot at the BJP over the keenly-awaited election results and the exit poll predictions.

''Exit poll ka kya karenge jab vote koko le gayi?'' he asked in a tweet in Hindi, referring to the fictional Koko bird from the folklores of western Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Chaudhary said the workers of the SP-led alliance struggled hard during the election and now, they need to patiently cooperate during the counting of votes.

Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the BJP and its allies in the Uttar Pradesh election, which was held over seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

