J-K Cong stages protest, hits out at govt on price rise, unemployment, statehood issues

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress and its women wing on Tuesday held a protest here on International Women's Day, alleging that the central government has failed to control the rise in prices of essential commodities and ensure women's safety.

The party's protest march, from the Indira Chowk to the Raj Bhawan, was, however, stopped by police, which had put up barricades.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Jammu and Kashmir affairs in-charge Rajani Patil, AICC spokesperson Alka Lamba and Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief G A Mir were among the demonstrators who raised the slogan ''Ladki hun, lad sakti hun'', which was coined by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Patil lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying it had failed to fulfil its promise of ensuring security of women. ''What has happened in different parts of the country against women under the BJP regime is shameful,'' she said while addressing the demonstrators.

On issues of price rise and unemployment, including in Jammu and kashmir, the Congress MP said that the Narendra Modi government has utterly failed to bring prices of essentials under control.

''The common people are suffering due to unprecedented prices of essential commodities and unreasonable taxes. Women are the worst sufferers under the BJP regime,'' Patil said.

Jammu and Kashmir tops in unemployment in the country and the educated youth are frustrated due to wrong policies of the government, she alleged.

Lakhs of educated youngsters are without jobs in Jammu and Kashmir while daily wagers and need-based, contractual and other temporary employees are protesting for regularisation, Patil said.

She said that it was the Congress that had guaranteed 33 per cent reservation to women in the three tiers of the Panchayati Raj system in the country. The party stands committed to the rights and empowerment of women, Patil said.

The Congress leader claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir lost their rights and are deprived of democracy after abrogation of its statehood.

The statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be reinstated and early elections be held to restore democracy, she said.

Lamba also attacked the Centre on issues of women security, price rise and unemployment.

She alleged that the administration did not allow this peaceful protest march to take place.

