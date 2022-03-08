Left Menu

DSSP to contest J-K assembly elections on 'separate Jammu state' poll plank

08-03-2022
The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) on Tuesday said it will contest the next Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on the main poll plank of a ''separate Jammu state''.

The decision was taken at a day-long meeting of the party chaired by its president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh here, the DSSP said in a statement.

''The whole of Jammu is passing through a very critical phase and people are all simmering to bring about a drastic change,'' the DSSP founder claimed.

He said they all are ready to go to any extent to make Jammu a separate state and the DSSP is committed to take it to a logical conclusion.

The central government has announced holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the completion of the delimitation exercise in the union territory.

