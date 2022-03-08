DSSP to contest J-K assembly elections on 'separate Jammu state' poll plank

The Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) on Tuesday said it will contest the next Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on the main poll plank of a ''separate Jammu state''.

The decision was taken at a day-long meeting of the party chaired by its president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh here, the DSSP said in a statement.

''The whole of Jammu is passing through a very critical phase and people are all simmering to bring about a drastic change,'' the DSSP founder claimed.

He said they all are ready to go to any extent to make Jammu a separate state and the DSSP is committed to take it to a logical conclusion.

The central government has announced holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after the completion of the delimitation exercise in the union territory.

