Day after House disruption, four TMC MLAs move breach of privilege motion against BJP leaders

Four TMC MLAs -- Shashi Panja, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Asima Patra and Seuli Saha -- on Tuesday moved a breach of privilege motion against leaders of the BJP for creating disturbance in the Assembly the day before, a source said.

All four of them submitted individual letters to Speaker Biman Banerjee, moving the breach of motion against the saffron camp legislators, who, led by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, disrupted the House on the first day of the Budget Session over alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had failed to deliver his inaugural speech amid the ruckus, following which he tabled it.

''The MLAs have moved a breach of privilege motion against the BJP leaders. Each of them wrote to the Speaker in this connection today,'' the assembly source told PTI.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, declined to comment on the matter when PTI approached him.

One of the four MLAs who had moved the motion said on the condition of anonymity, ''We cannot keep silent after what they (BJP leaders) did yesterday. While the entire world is celebrating Women’s Day, they pushed us badly inside the House and that was nothing short of harassment,'' she said. During the day, the Assembly was adjourned after obituary references were made to eminent personalities, including legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar, Sandhya Mukherjee and Bappi Lahiri, former football players Subhas Bhowmick and Sanat Seth, painter Wasim Kapoor and minister Sadhan Pande among others. A two-minute silence was observed by the members in memory of the deceased.

Banerjee, on the occasion, also wished the women MLAs on the occasion of International Women's Day.

