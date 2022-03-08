Women capable of transforming society: Rahul Gandhi

Greeting women on International Women's Day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said they must get their long-pending due.

He stressed that women are capable of transforming society with their wisdom, dedication and strength.

The Congress also greeted women in a series of tweets and shared pictures of womanpower and success.

''Women are capable of transforming society with their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long-pending due. Women's Day greetings to all,'' Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. His party stated that every woman is a flagbearer of hope and happiness.

''Sisters from across the nation and around the world, we humbly bow down to your ideas, your strength, your courage, your composure and your kindness. Each one of you is a flagbearer of hope and happiness. More power to you all this International Women's Day and every day,'' the Congress stated.

''When womanpower takes charge, falsehood, discrimination and oppression stand no chance. For their grit, for their determination, for their sacrifice to ensure truth and justice prevail always, our salutes to 'Nari shakti','' it mentioned.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led a march in Lucknow to mark the Day. Ahead of the Assembly elections, Priyanka Gandhi had come out with the poll slogan 'ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' (I’m a girl and can fight) and her party gave 40 per cent of its tickets in Uttar Pradesh to women candidates. The Tuesday march too was named after this slogan.

Carrying pink balloons and flags with ''ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon'' written on them, thousands of people, including women from across the state, participated in the march.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted, ''Today on International Women’s Day let us remind ourselves that thanks to the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, the brainchild of Rajiv Gandhi, 46 per cent of the approximately 3.2 million elected members of panchayats in India are women. They need further empowerment no doubt.'' Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted B R Ambedkar: ''I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” ''A woman is the symbol of power. God's finest creation, without whom no creation is possible. Happy International Women's Day,'' Surjewala said.

