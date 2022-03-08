Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call

Parolin has said the war was "unleashed by Russia". Francis has not yet blamed Russia by name but implicitly rejected Moscow's use of the term "special military operation" for its invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:45 IST
Russia's Lavrov sets out stance on Ukraine to Vatican counterpart in call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov set out Moscow's position on the conflict in Ukraine to Vatican State Secretary Pietro Parolin in a call on Tuesday, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Parolin had expressed concern about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said in a statement. Lavrov "outlined the principled Russian position regarding the causes and goals of the special military operation being carried out in Ukraine", it said.

Both parties expressed hope that a fourth round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv would be held as soon as possible to agree on the main problems underlying the crisis and to stop hostilities, the ministry added. The Vatican did not release a statement on the call.

Ukraine has said it would welcome Vatican mediation and Parolin, who ranks second to Pope Francis in the Vatican hierarchy, has said it is willing to "facilitate" dialogue". Parolin has said the war was "unleashed by Russia".

Francis has not yet blamed Russia by name but implicitly rejected Moscow's use of the term "special military operation" for its invasion of Ukraine. (Writing by Kevin Liffey and Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022