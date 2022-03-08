Left Menu

After exit polls predict close race in Uttarakhand, Cong working on permutations, combinations if party comes to power

Ahead of the election results of Uttarakhand Assembly, Congress is seriously considering making the Chief Minister as well as the Deputy Chief Minister if the party comes to power in the state, sources said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 18:53 IST
After exit polls predict close race in Uttarakhand, Cong working on permutations, combinations if party comes to power
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Asheesh Goyal Ahead of the election results of Uttarakhand Assembly, Congress is seriously considering making the Chief Minister as well as the Deputy Chief Minister if the party comes to power in the state, sources said.

Today, this formula was discussed in a closed room meeting of veteran leaders in Dehradun's Hotel Madhuban. In this important meeting, Congress leader Harish Rawat, state president Ganesh Godiyal, state in-charge Devendra Yadav, co-in-charge Deepika Pandey Singh, and Rajesh Dharmani were present.

According to information received from a reliable source in Congress, in this meeting, the Congress has entrusted the responsibility of talking to the independents who may win seats in the state and bringing them to Dehradun. The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government.

Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttrakhand took place on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022