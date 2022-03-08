Ukrainian president speaks to Israeli PM about mediation efforts with Russia
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday about Bennett's efforts to act as an intermediary with Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv has voiced frustration with Israel's refusal to provide defensive aid to Ukraine against Russia but has welcomed its role as a go-between.
"Thanked for Israel’s mediation efforts. Discussed ways to end the war and violence," Zelenskiy said in a tweet. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Stop playing with human lives in eastern Ukraine, Berlin tells Moscow
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine denies Moscow's allegation that it sent troops into Russia
WRAPUP 17-Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
WRAPUP 15-Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission
WRAPUP 16-Putin recognises Ukraine rebel regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission