Ukrainian president speaks to Israeli PM about mediation efforts with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday about Bennett's efforts to act as an intermediary with Moscow after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has voiced frustration with Israel's refusal to provide defensive aid to Ukraine against Russia but has welcomed its role as a go-between.

"Thanked for Israel’s mediation efforts. Discussed ways to end the war and violence," Zelenskiy said in a tweet. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage)

