Cong walks out from Himachal Assembly over minister's 'disrespectful' address to MLA
Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Opposition Congress walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh addressed its MLA in a ''disrespectful'' manner.
As the Congress MLA from Kangra, Pawan Kumar Kajal, started speaking, the minister asked him if he was the ''Chaudhary'' around here, leading to an uproar in the House.
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took an exception to the minister's address after which the Congress MLAs trooped into the Well of the House before staging the walkout.
Kajal was speaking after Singh had replied to the MLA's address while participating in the discussion on the budget.
Earlier, Agnihotri demanded that a white paper be issued on the Jal Jeevan Mission. He claimed that the state government had recently got Rs 150 crore under the mission and Jal Shakti Minister Singh diverted the entire amount to his Dharampur constituency, he added.
The minister said Rs 150 crore had been given to the state under some special head. The state government is working in a transparent manner and it did not try to hide any fact, he added.
