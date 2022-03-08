Left Menu

Cong walks out from Himachal Assembly over minister's 'disrespectful' address to MLA

He claimed that the state government had recently got Rs 150 crore under the mission and Jal Shakti Minister Singh diverted the entire amount to his Dharampur constituency, he added.The minister said Rs 150 crore had been given to the state under some special head.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:14 IST
Cong walks out from Himachal Assembly over minister's 'disrespectful' address to MLA
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) Opposition Congress walked out from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh addressed its MLA in a ''disrespectful'' manner.

As the Congress MLA from Kangra, Pawan Kumar Kajal, started speaking, the minister asked him if he was the ''Chaudhary'' around here, leading to an uproar in the House.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took an exception to the minister's address after which the Congress MLAs trooped into the Well of the House before staging the walkout.

Kajal was speaking after Singh had replied to the MLA's address while participating in the discussion on the budget.

Earlier, Agnihotri demanded that a white paper be issued on the Jal Jeevan Mission. He claimed that the state government had recently got Rs 150 crore under the mission and Jal Shakti Minister Singh diverted the entire amount to his Dharampur constituency, he added.

The minister said Rs 150 crore had been given to the state under some special head. The state government is working in a transparent manner and it did not try to hide any fact, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022